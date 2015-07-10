LONDON, July 10 A senior member of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's party said on Friday he had trouble
trusting Greece's latest proposals to its euro zone creditors as
the country had last week decisively rejected the austerity
measures in a referendum.
The Greek government sent a package of reform proposals to
its euro zone creditors on Thursday in a race to win new funds
to avert bankruptcy and will seek a parliamentary vote on Friday
to endorse immediate actions.
"We have to be very careful because honestly, because I have
a little bit of a problem to trust it because what is the
difference between Sunday and today? ... on Sunday the Greek
people voted against these measurements," Michael Fuchs, deputy
parliamentary floor leader of Merkel's Christian Democrats, told
BBC Radio in English.
"We need to make sure that the debt sustainability is now
served, if that is not functioning it doesn't make sense."
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Li-mei Hoang; editing by Guy
Faulconbridge)