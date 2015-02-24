ATHENS Feb 24 Greece expects to start
discussions immediately with its EU/IMF partners on filling the
state's funding gap, a finance ministry official said on
Tuesday.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to a four
month extension to Greece's EU/IMF bailout programme but funding
will be released only after the government's economic plans have
been approved in detail.
"The discussions on Greece's funding gap will begin tonight,
tomorrow morning," said the official, who was speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Options include raising the limit set on Greece's issuance
of short-term t-bills and using 1.9 billion euros in profits
that the European Central Bank has made on its holdings of Greek
government bonds, the official said.
(reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Renee Maltezou and Karolina
Tagaris; editing by David Stamp)