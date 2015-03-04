(Repeats Tuesday story to wider subscribers)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, March 3 Greece is tapping into the cash
reserves of pension funds and public sector entities through
repo transactions as it scrambles to cover its funding needs
this month, debt officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
Shut out of debt markets and with aid from lenders frozen,
Athens is in danger of running out of cash in the coming weeks
as it faces a 1.5 billion euro loan repayment to the
International Monetary Fund this month.
The government has sought to calm fears and says it will be
able to make the IMF payment and others, but not said how.
At least part of the state's cash needs for the month will
be met by repo transactions in which pension funds and other
state entities sitting on cash lend the money to the country's
debt agency through a short-term repurchase agreement for up to
15 days, debt agency officials told Reuters.
However, one government official said they could not be used
to repay the IMF unless Athens was able to repay the state
entities the cash it borrowed from them.
Debt officials sought to play the repos as advantageous for
both sides, arguing that the funds get a better return on their
cash than what is available in the interbank market.
"It is not something new, it's a tactic that started more
than a year ago and is a win-win solution. It's a proposal, we
are not twisting anyone's arm," one official said.
In such repo transactions, a pension fund or government
entity parks cash it does not immediately need at an account at
the Bank of Greece, which becomes the counterparty in the deal
with the debt agency.
The money is lent to the debt agency for one to 15 days
against collateral - mostly Greek treasury paper held in its
portfolio - and is paid back with interest at expiry.
The lender can always opt to roll over the repurchase
agreement and continue to earn a higher return than what is
available in the interbank market.
One source familiar with the matter has previously said
Athens could raise up to 3 billion euros through such repos, but
that it was not clear how much of that had already been used up
by the government.
"There is a sum that has already been raised this way," the
debt official said without disclosing specific numbers.
Athens - which has monthly needs of about 4.5 billion euros
including a wage and pension bill of 1.5 billion euros - is
running out of options to fund itself despite striking a deal
with the euro zone to extend its bailout by four months.
Faced with a steep fall in revenues, it is expected to run
out of cash by the end of March, possibly sooner, though the
government is trying to assure creditors it will not default.
"We are confident that the repayments will be made in full,
particularly to the IMF, and there will be liquidity to get us
through the end of the four-month period," Finance Minister
Yanis Varoufakis said during a late-night talk show on Greek TV
on Monday. "March is sorted."
