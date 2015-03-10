By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, March 10
ATHENS, March 10 Greece is set to tap into more
than half a billion euros of funds sitting in the country's bank
rescue fund as it scrambles to find money this month amid a cash
crunch, banking and government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Shut out of debt markets and with aid from lenders on hold,
Athens risks running out of cash in the coming weeks after a
steep fall in state revenues.
The government faces a 1.5 billion euro ($1.6 billion) loan
repayment to the International Monetary Fund this month and has
to refinance some 3.2 billion euros of maturing short-term
treasury paper.
To help ease the looming crisis, the government plans to
take 555 million euros sitting at the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund (HFSF) -- the bank rescue vehicle that was used
in 2012 to recapitalise its main lenders.
Greece's four top banks -- National, Piraeus
, Eurobank and Piraeus -- handed
over this money in commissions following their recapitalisation.
"This is money for which there is no other claim, it is
available for the government," a senior banker with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters, declining to be named.
"The HFSF has discussed this with the European Stability
Mechanism over the weekend and there is no issue," the banker
added, referring to the euro zone rescue fund. He said it was up
to the government to decide when it withdraws the cash.
The HFSF, funded from the country's EU/IMF bailout with 50
billion euros, recapitalised lenders with European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds, which banks can still use as
collateral for direct funding from the European Central Bank.
Greece has been also looking to tap into the cash reserves
of pension funds and public sector entities through repo
transactions to cover part of its funding needs in March.
In such transactions, pension funds and other state entities
sitting on cash lend the money to the country's debt agency
through a short-term repurchase agreement for up to 15 days,
debt agency officials have told Reuters.
Greece is due to resume talks with its creditors in Brussels
on Wednesday, with the aim of unlocking desperately needed
funding for the heavily indebted state.
($1 = 0.9316 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, additional reporting by
Lefteris Papadimas, Editing by Crispian Balmer)