ATHENS May 11 Greece wants an increase in the amount of T-bills it can issue to deal with a cash crunch as part of a deal it is seeking with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund, its government spokesman said on Monday.

"The Greek government is asking for the money it is eligible for based on the agreements - the 7.2 billion euros ($8.0 billion) tranche (of remaining bailout funds)," Gabriel Sakellaridis told reporters.

He said Athens also wants an increase in the cap on the amount of T-bills it can issue as part of the deal it is seeking with its lenders.

(1 US dollar = 0.8965 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)