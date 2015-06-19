ATHENS/LONDON, June 19 Greece's capital markets
regulator has fined more than a dozen hedge funds in the past
few months for potentially breaching European rules on short
selling stocks without borrowing them first, an official from
the regulator said on Friday.
The hedge funds include Tosca Master Fund, Hadron Alpha
Select Fund, and Verrazzano European Long Short, according to a
statement on the website of Greece's Hellenic Capital Market
Commission.
Tosca, Hadron and Verrazzano declined to comment.
The fines range between 10,000 euros ($11,304) and 40,000
euros and are related to trades in Greek banks such as Eurobank
Ergasias, Alpha Bank and National Bank of
Greece, the regulator's statement said.
Short selling is used by hedge funds to profit from falling
share prices. It usually involves selling borrowed shares and
buying them back at a lower price and pocketing the difference.
But sometimes shares are sold short without being borrowed
first, known as naked short selling.
European rules were introduced in 2012 imposing certain
restrictions on short selling and requiring certain disclosures
from hedge funds on short positions.
Some hedge funds have not received notifications of the
fines directly from the regulator and have sought clarification
form the Greek authorities.
The Alternative Investment Management Association has also
been approached by several hedge funds to look into potential
inconsistency in interpretation of the European short-selling
regulation by the Greek regulator, a spokesman said for the
Association said, adding that the hedge fund trade body was not
going to be involved in individual cases.
Some hedge funds have also approached the European
Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).
"They have raised an issue with us but we have not received
any former complaint," a spokesman for ESMA said. The ESMA
spokesman said the sanctioning of market participants for any
breaches of EU rules was not in ESMA's remit.
The Financial Times initially reported the dispute over the
fines.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar in LONDON and Deepa Babington in
ATHENS. Editing by Jane Merriman)