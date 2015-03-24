(Adds detail)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, March 24 The euro zone's bailout fund
will discuss on Wednesday the possibility of returning to Greece
1.2 billion euros in bank recapitalisation funds, euro zone
officials said.
If the board of directors of the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) approves the transfer, it would be a
welcome financial shot in the arm for the Greek government,
which is quickly running out of cash.
A source familiar with the state of Greek finances said on
Tuesday Athens will be out of money by April 20.
"Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem has asked the EFSF
to provide an analysis of the matter. Also, he has asked the
chairman of the Eurogroup Working Group to take the issue up at
short notice," an EFSF spokesman said.
Greece believes it should get the 1.2 billion euros back
because it says it paid this amount from a cash reserve of its
own bank stabilisation fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability
Facility (HFSF), to recapitalise Greek banks.
The recapitalisation was done in cash under the previous
government of Antonis Samaras even though the HFSF still had
10.9 billion euros in EFSF bonds it could use for the purpose.
The new government of Alexis Tsipras, cut off from markets
and desperate for revenue as debt repayments loom, would like to
reverse that decision, use some of the remaining available EFSF
bonds to recapitalise banks and take back its cash, which it
could then use for other pressing needs.
The decision rests with the EFSF board, because the bonds
earmarked for Greek bank recapitalisation were transferred from
the HFSF back to the EFSF in February.
The EFSF board will discuss the legal aspects. Some euro
zone officials said the Greek request had some merit, but others
said it was not clear cut.
"Hard to say, it could happen I guess," one euro zone
official said about the possibility of Greece getting the cash.
However, another euro zone official said the Greek case was
"unfortunately legally not sound".
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott and
Paul Taylor)