CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil dips, greenback climbs

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3725, or 72.86 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across yield curve TORONTO, May 9 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil priced dipped and the greenback climbed against a basket of major currencies. The U.S. dollar posted broad gains as foreign exchange markets swung back to bets on improving growth and tighter monetary policy. The pickup in investor sentiment has been bolstered by historically low U.