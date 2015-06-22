By Li-mei Hoang
| LONDON, June 22
LONDON, June 22 Security services group G4S
has drawn up plans with Greece's central bank to keep
the country's cash machines stocked in the event of a full-blown
economic crisis, the company told Reuters on Monday.
Andreas Paterakis, the head of southern Europe for G4S, also
said the Britain-based company stored cash for a handful of
major businesses last week as fears grew about the stability of
Greek banks.
"Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were critical, really
critical," he said, referring to withdrawals of cash from Greek
banks. He added the situation eased over the weekend.
The European Central Bank has pumped increasing amounts of
emergency liquidity into Greek banks to help them cope with the
withdrawal of funds.
However, economists warn banks will come under huge pressure
and the country -- a popular destination for holidaymakers --
could have to impose capital controls if it does not reach a
deal with creditors soon.
G4S, the world's biggest security services company, worked
to stock cash machines during the 2013 Cypriot banking crisis,
and says it collaborates with the majority of Greek banks.
It has been drawing up plans on how much cash it should move
around the country, and when, Paterakis said.
The firm has increased staff in recent months to meet an
increase in demand for cash, which it estimates has risen by
about 30 percent over the last two weeks.
But, unlike the banking crisis in Cyprus, Paterakis said the
situation had been anticipated and was not yet as dramatic.
"The biggest partner in these discussions is the central
bank and we have daily communication with them and whatever we
plan is in full coordination under their approval," he said.
"We won't need and we have not involved police and in no way
the military, they don't have to play any role. But if we were
asked to carry bigger amounts of money then maybe we would ask
for a police escort, especially if it is to remote areas."
Paterakis said a handful of major clients, both
international and local firms, stored cash with the company for
two or three days last week.
The mood has improved ahead of an emergency summit of euro
zone leaders this evening, he said, adding: "It remains to be
seen of course what will happen today."
(Editing by Kate Holton and Mark Potter)