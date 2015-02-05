BERLIN Feb 5 Greece needs a new aid programme
but it is unclear whether all sides involved will be able to
come to an agreement, German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel
said on Thursday after meeting the new Greek finance minister.
"Nobody knows whether we can agree. It's about serious
talks," Gabriel told a joint news conference with Greece's
Yanis Varoufakis in Berlin.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' 10-day-old government has
said it will not extend a bailout programme due to expire at the
end of this month and has refused to cooperate with the
so-called "troika" of international lenders.
Speaking earlier in Berlin, Varoufakis proposed a bridging
programme until the end of May to allow time for debt talks,
vowing Greece would do everything in its power to avoid default.
