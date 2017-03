BRUSSELS, July 8 Any shortfall in Greece's financial backing would only occur at the end of 2014, the head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers said on Monday.

"In the foreseeable future, there is no financing gap," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Dutch Finance Minister, told journalists after a meeting of euro zone ministers that he chaired.

"If there is a financing gap, it would be at the end of 2014, which will allow us plenty of time to deal with it."