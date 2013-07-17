BRUSSELS, July 17 There is no shortfall in
Greece's financial aid for the next 12 months and the gap
foreseen at the end of 2014 is small, the European Commission
said on Wednesday.
"The programme for Greece is fully funded for the coming 12
months, so there is no financing gap for the coming 12 months,"
Commission spokesman Simon O'Connor told a briefing, responding
to media reports of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) gap.
"Beyond on that, the existence of a relatively small
financing gap in the final months of the EFSF-funded programme
... is not new. The existence of a relatively small gap has been
known."
That gap is around 4.6 billion euros, but an updated
estimate is expected in the coming weeks, O'Connor said.