ATHENS, May 29 Greece's economy shrank 0.2
percent in the first quarter, the country's statistics service
said on Friday, confirming a preliminary estimate earlier in the
moonth.
The data showed that the economy slipped back into recession
as political turmoil put the brakes on a fragile recovery.
Greece's economy emerged from a six-year recession last
year, but has struggled in recent months as political turbulence
returned towards the end of last year, triggering early
elections that brought the anti-austerity leftists to power.
The contraction over January to March, based on the second
reading of seasonally adjusted data, followed a 0.4 percent
decline in the final quarter of last year.
Year-on-year, seasonally adjusted GDP grew 0.4 percent, with
the final reading revised up from a previous estimate of 0.3
percent but slowing from a 1.3 percent annual growth rate in the
fourth quarter of 2014.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q2 2014 Q1 2014
GDP (q/q, pct) -0.2 -0.4 0.7 0.3* 0.8
GDP (y/y, pct) 0.4 1.3 1.5 0.3 -0.3
--------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
*revised
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou,
editing by Deepa Babington)