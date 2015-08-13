ATHENS, Aug 13 Greece's economy unexpectedly
returned to growth in the second quarter despite deadlocked
talks with foreign creditors and the threat of a Greek euro zone
exit, data showed on Thursday.
Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent from April to
June, based on seasonally adjusted data from statistics service
ELSTAT. A previously reported 0.2 percent decline in the first
quarter was revised upward to 0 percent.
The second quarter's flash estimate was above market
expectations as analysts polled by Reuters were forecasting a
0.8 percent contraction quarter-on-quarter.
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q2 2015 Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Q3 2014 Q2 2014
GDP (q/q, pct) 0.8 -0.0* -0.2* 0.8* -0.1*
GDP (y/y, pct) 1.4 0.5* 1.4* 1.5 0.2*
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
*revised
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)