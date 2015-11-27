ATHENS, Nov 27 Greece's economy contracted in
the third quarter at a steeper pace than estimated in a first
reading earlier this month, revised data from the country's
statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product declined by 0.9 percent from July to
September compared to the second quarter based on seasonally
adjusted data, by more than a previous flash estimate of a 0.5
percent contraction.
Year-on-year the economy shrank 1.1 percent in the third
quarter versus a previously estimated decline of 0.4 percent.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Q3 2014
GDP (q/q, pct) -0.9 0.3* 0.0* -0.5* 1.2*
GDP (y/y, pct) -1.1 0.9* 0.4 1.0* 1.2*
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
*revised
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)