ATHENS, Feb 12 Greece's economy contracted by
0.6 percent in last year's final quarter, flash estimates by
Eurostat showed on Friday, as fiscal austerity and capital
controls continued to weigh on investment, exports and consumer
spending.
The decline in gross domestic product from October to
December, based on seasonally adjusted data, was smaller than
market expectations. Economists polled by Reuters were
forecasting a 0.9 percent contraction quarter-on-quarter.
A previously reported 0.9 percent contraction in the third
quarter was downwardly revised to -1.4 percent.
The data showed the 173 billion euro economy shrank at an
annual 1.9 percent pace in the fourth quarter, unchanged from
the third quarter where the contraction was revised to -1.9
percent from -1.1 percent.
Economists were expecting a yearly contraction of 1.5
percent in the last quarter of 2015.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Q1 2015
GDP (q/q, pct) -0.6 -1.4* 0.2* -0.1
GDP (y/y, pct) -1.9 -1.9* 0.8* 0.3*
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT, EUROSTAT
*revised
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)