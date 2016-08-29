ATHENS, Aug 29 Greece's economy grew by 0.2 percent in April-to-June compared to the first quarter, a statistics service (ELSTAT) official said on Monday, downwardly revising a previous 0.3 percent flash estimate released earlier this month. The seasonally adjusted data showed the economy contracted at an annual 0.9 percent pace in the second quarter, at a slightly faster clip than a previous -0.7 percent estimate released earlier this month. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 GDP (q/q, pct) 0.2* -0.2* 0.2 -1.1 GDP (y/y, pct) -0.9* -1.0* -0.8* -1.7 -------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)