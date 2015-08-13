(Adds details)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Aug 13 Greece's economy unexpectedly
returned to growth in the second quarter despite political
turmoil and the threat of a Greek euro zone exit, data showed on
Thursday.
In a boost for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's leftist
government, revised data also showed that Greece posted no
growth or decline in economic output in the first quarter
instead of a previously reported 0.2 percent contraction.
That meant the country did not enter into a recession at the
start of the year as previously believed - a slide that was
expected to have been exacerbated by Tsipras' hard line against
the austerity imposed by international lenders.
Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent from April to
June, based on seasonally adjusted flash estimates from
statistics service ELSTAT. This was far above a forecast by
analysts polled by Reuters of a 0.8 percent contraction
quarter-on-quarter.
No official data was provided on what drove the growth as
these are preliminary figures. But analysts said some sectors,
such as the tourism mainstay of the economy, had shown ability
to withstand the uncertainty stemming from months of deadlocked
talks with foreign lenders.
"Some economic activity indicators in the second quarter,
including consumption, industrial production and tourism, had
shown particular resilience," said economist Nikos Magginas at
National Bank. "This explains the surprising second quarter GDP
reading."
He said the data helped shape a more favourable outlook for
the year as a whole, rendering the prospect of an overall
contraction of less than 2 percent for 2015 "realistic".
Under the baseline scenario Greek authorities have agreed
with international creditors in the new bailout agreement,
Greece's economy is projected to shrink by 2.1 to 2.3 percent
this year.
Greece's economy emerged from a six-year recession in 2014
but shrank in the final quarter as political upheaval returned.
More recently, and not captured in Thursday's data,
economic activity was sharply hit by the imposition of capital
controls and a three-week shutdown of banks starting June 29.
The Greek parliament on Thursday was preparing to approve a
new 85 billion euro bailout deal with the European Union that
Greece needs to avoid defaulting on a debt repayment next week.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Deepa Babington
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)