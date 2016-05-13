(Adds details, quotes background)
By Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, May 13 Greece's economy shrank 0.4
percent in the first quarter compared to the last three months
of 2015, a flash estimate by the country's statistics service
ELSTAT showed on Friday.
Although another quarter of contraction, some economists
said the reading signalled that Greece could return to growth in
the second half of the year, which includes its peak summer
tourism season, if talks over its key bailout review are wrapped
up soon.
Economists polled by Reuters were expecting a 0.5 percent
decline in gross domestic product quarter-on-quarter.
After years of recession, a contraction of 0.3 percent in
2015 was milder than expected due to tourism and as capital
controls imposed on banks in June - after a clash between the
left-led government and its EU/IMF lenders - damaged the economy
less than expected.
The data showed the economy shrank at an annual 1.3 percent
pace from January to March, a faster clip than a 0.8 percent
decline in last year's final quarter, in line with market
expectations.
The EU Commission expects the economy to contract by 0.3
percent this year.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras signed up to a new bailout
worth up to 86 billion euros in July. He was re-elected in
September on promises to mitigate the impact of austerity and
pull the country out of the crisis.
Athens hopes to conclude in May the country's bailout
review, which has dragged on for months due to differences over
Greece's economic progress, to unlock new bailout funds and
start substantive talks on debt relief.
"The result is in line with our expectations and reflects a
relative weakening in private consumption due to uncertainty
over the conclusion of the bailout review," said National Bank
economist Nikos Magginas.
The figures confirmed expectations for a return to growth in
the second half of the year, Magginas said, on condition that
the conclusion of the review would offset the negative impact on
economic output of the new fiscal measures Athens adopts.
The terms of the deal include pension cuts, increases in
income tax, indirect taxes and value added tax.
KEY FIGURES Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q2 2015
GDP (q/q, pct) -0.4 +0.1 -1.2 0.3
GDP (y/y, pct) -1.3 -0.8 -1.7 0.9
source: ELSTATz
(Writing by Renee Maltezou; editing by John Stonestreet)