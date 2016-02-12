* Greek GDP declined 0.6 pct in Q4 vs forecast of -0.9 pct
* Data point to full-year 2015 contraction of 0.7 pct
* Successful bailout review key for improvement in H2
(Adds economist comment)
ATHENS, Feb 12 Greece's economy contracted in
the last three months of 2015 but by less than expected, flash
estimates by Eurostat showed on Friday, as fiscal austerity and
capital controls continued to weigh on investment, exports and
consumer spending.
The 0.6 percent decline in gross domestic product from
October to December compared to the previous quarter, based on
seasonally adjusted data. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast a 0.9 percent contraction quarter-on-quarter.
A previously reported 0.9 percent contraction in the third
quarter was downwardly revised to -1.4 percent.
"The data point to a full-year real GDP contraction of 0.7
percent, slightly worse than this year's budget forecast of zero
percent but better than what was expected by the EU Commission a
few months earlier, its -1.4 percent projection," said Eurobank
economist Platon Monokroussos.
The flash estimate points to a negative carry-over for this
year of about 1.1 percentage points, he said.
"For full-year 2016 we continue to expect a contraction of
1.0 percent but see scope for improvement in GDP dynamics in the
second half if there is a successful completion of the first
(bailout) review within this quarter," Monokroussos said.
Reforming Greece's ailing pension system is a prerequisite
for the conclusion of a bailout review, which is expected to
open the way for debt relief talks, but the government is facing
protests from farmers and other groups of workers.
Greek riot police clashed with farmers in central Athens on
Friday ahead of a major planned demonstration against the
pension reform.
Friday's data also showed Greece's 173 billion euro economy
shrank by 1.9 percent on an annual basis in the fourth quarter,
a rate unchanged from the third quarter.
Economists had been expecting a year-on-year contraction of
1.5 percent in the last quarter of 2015.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Q1 2015
GDP (q/q, pct) -0.6 -1.4* 0.2* -0.1
GDP (y/y, pct) -1.9 -1.9* 0.8* 0.3*
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT, EUROSTAT
*revised
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Gareth Jones)