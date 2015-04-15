CVC taps former Sumitomo executive as Japan president
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
BERLIN, April 15 The German government said on Wednesday that it was unrealistic to expect euro zone countries to be able to pay out a new tranche of aid to Greece this month.
"We are negotiating with Greece at the moment. If there is a reform list, then the next step is a so-called Staff Level Agreement to make formal changes to the conditions of the aid programme. This is a complex process and no one in the Eurogroup expects this to be concluded by April 24," a finance ministry spokeswoman said.
"Once you have this Staff Level Agreement, then you have to have implementation. Greece would have to agree laws and at some point the institutions would conduct an implementation review and only on this basis could aid be paid out. If people are under the impression that aid could be paid out in April, I think this is wrong." (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
* Says two units of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which are Jinke shareholder's parties acting in concert, have bought 266.5 million shares in the company between Dec 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, representing 4.99 percent of total issued share capital of the company