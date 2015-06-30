BERLIN, June 30 The German government believes it is too late to consider an extension of Greece's bailout programme, an official said on Tuesday, after the president of the European Commission made a last-minute offer to Athens.

"It is too late now for an extension of the programme," the official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.

The offer by Jean-Claude Juncker was also unlikely to win the support of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Greek government sources said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)