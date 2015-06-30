DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN, June 30 The German government believes it is too late to consider an extension of Greece's bailout programme, an official said on Tuesday, after the president of the European Commission made a last-minute offer to Athens.
"It is too late now for an extension of the programme," the official, who requested anonymity, told Reuters.
The offer by Jean-Claude Juncker was also unlikely to win the support of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Greek government sources said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.