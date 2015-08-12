BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance co’s shares
* Announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance Company’S shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2q2ADCi) Further company coverage:
BERLIN Aug 12 Germany's government believes an agreement between Greece and its international lenders on a third bailout package is insufficient, Bild daily reported on Wednesday, citing EU sources.
Several open questions remained, the paper said, including the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), debt sustainability and privatisation plans.
"Some very important measures are still not yet implemented and are not specified," Bild quoted an analysis from Germany's finance ministry as saying.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016