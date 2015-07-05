BERLIN, July 5 The heads of two leading German
business associations said on Sunday that they saw no way for
Greece to remain in the euro zone following the country's
resounding rejection of bailout terms in a referendum.
"No, we won't be able to avoid it," Anton Boerner, head of
the German exporters association, told Reuters when asked
whether a so-called "Grexit" was inevitable.
Georg Fahrenschon, head of the association of German savings
banks, said: "With a 'no' vote, the Greek people have spoken out
against the foundations and rules of the single currency bloc.
As a consequence, Greece should leave the euro zone."
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Andreas Kroener; Writing by
Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)