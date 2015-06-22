BERLIN, June 22 German business leaders urged
Chancellor Angela Merkel to take a tough line with Greece at an
emergency summit of euro zone leaders later on Monday, saying
only reform concessions from Athens could keep the country in
the euro zone.
The comments, from the heads of the leading German business
federations, reflect a hardening line towards Greece. In past
years, the same associations had warned against risking a
so-called "Grexit", fearful of the consequences for the European
economy.
"Greece must deliver today," Ingo Kramer, head of Germany's
BDA employers association, told German newspaper Bild.
"Only then can Greece actually avert its own insolvency and
only then can Greece remain in the euro zone - and that has to
be the common goal."
Over the weekend, the European Union welcomed new proposals
from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a "good basis for
progress" at the talks.
His government has so far resisted calls for pension
spending cuts and is urging its creditors to provide it with
debt relief in return for any concessions.
Ulrich Grillo, president of Germany's BDI industry
association, suggested in Bild that the euro zone was not
obliged to keep Greece in the bloc.
"(Countries) must not be allowed to remain in an economic
and currency union at any cost," he said.
His comments were echoed by Eric Schweitzer, president of
Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce, who said Europe's rules on
stability should not be softened or re-interpreted.
"Remaining in the euro zone depends on the Greek government
making a reliable commitment to a path of reforms and promising
proposals."
