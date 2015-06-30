BERLIN, June 30 A German senior conservative
lawmaker, Volker Kauder, said on Tuesday he was surprised that
Brussels was coming up with new proposals for Greece now as the
government in Athens had broken off talks.
"It's somewhat surprising that new proposals are coming from
Brussels now," he said after EU authorities made a last-minute
offer to salvage a bailout deal that could keep Greece in the
euro zone, describing statements from Brussels as "irritating".
"The fact remains that Greece broke off the negotiations."
Kauder also said that if the Greeks thought they needed more
help from Europe after the referendum planned for Sunday they
would have the possibility of making an application via the euro
zone's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Madeline Chambers)