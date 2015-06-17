BERLIN, June 17 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Bavarian allies have accused the Greek government of
not having grasped the seriousness of the situation in the debt
talks yet, with CSU Secretary-General Andreas Scheuer calling
ruling politicians in Athens "clowns".
The remarks were the latest sign of hardening positions
towards Greece among European politicians, on the eve of a
meeting of euro zone ministers that could be the last chance to
rescue Greece from default at the end of the month.
Scheuer said in an interview with Rheinische Post newspaper
published on Wednesday that Greece had done too little so far to
stay in the euro and there would be no "careless compromises"
just for the sake of keeping Greece in the single currency bloc.
"The Greek government apparently hasn't realised the
seriousness of the situation yet," Scheuer said.
"They are behaving like clowns sitting in the back of the
class room, although they have received explicit warnings from
all sides that they might fail to pass to the next grade."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was
willing to do all she could to keep Greece in the euro zone but
insisted the onus remained on Athens and its creditors to break
a deadlock and reach a deal.
Merkel is facing growing opposition among her ruling
conservatives to granting Greece any further bailout funds.
Germany is Greece's biggest creditor and the biggest contributor
to the EU budget and the euro zone bailout fund.
Klaus-Peter Willsch, a dissident lawmaker from Merkel's
conservative party who repeatedly voted against bailing out
Athens, told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday that in his view
it would be no big deal if Greece were to leave the euro zone.
"This wouldn't be the end of Europe," Willsch said.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has accused creditors of
trying to "humiliate" his nation, which is set to default on a
1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) debt repayment to the
International Monetary Fund on June 30, possibly driving it
towards the euro zone exit, unless it receives fresh funds.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Peter Graff)