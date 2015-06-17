(Adds fresh comments from lawmakers, gov't spox)
* Conservative opposition to further Greek aid grows
* Social Democrats also increasingly uncompromising
* Government says Thursday finmins meeting is important
* But lawmakers lower expectations for a deal then
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, June 17 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's Bavarian allies have accused the Greek government of
not having grasped the seriousness of the situation in the debt
talks yet, with CSU Secretary-General Andreas Scheuer calling
ruling politicians in Athens "clowns".
The remarks were the latest sign of hardening positions
towards Greece among European politicians, on the eve of a
meeting of euro zone ministers that could be the last chance to
rescue Greece from default at the end of the month.
Scheuer said in an interview with Rheinische Post newspaper
published on Wednesday that Greece had done too little so far to
stay in the euro and there would be no "careless compromises"
just for the sake of keeping Greece in the single currency bloc.
"The Greek government apparently hasn't realised the
seriousness of the situation yet," Scheuer said.
"They are behaving like clowns sitting in the back of the
classroom, although they have received explicit warnings from
all sides that they might fail to pass to the next grade."
Another CSU politician, Hans Michelbach, said German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had told a closed-door parliamentary
committee meeting in Berlin "that there are no preparations to
reach a decision" at the finance ministers' meeting on Thursday.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said there was nothing
new to report on the talks with Greece but that Thursday's
Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers would be important.
He told a news conference it remained Germany's goal to keep
Greece in the euro zone, but stressed Athens must carry out the
necessary structural reforms.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has accused creditors of
trying to "humiliate" his nation, which is set to default on a
1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) debt repayment to the
International Monetary Fund on June 30, possibly driving it
towards the euro zone exit, unless it receives fresh funds.
GROWING OPPOSITION
Merkel said on Tuesday she was willing to do all she could
to keep Greece in the euro zone but insisted the onus remained
on Athens and its creditors to break a deadlock and reach a
deal.
The chancellor is facing growing opposition among her ruling
conservatives to granting Greece any further bailout funds.
Germany is Greece's biggest creditor and the biggest contributor
to the EU budget and the euro zone bailout fund.
Her Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners, who have
traditionally taken a slightly softer line with Greece, have
also sounded increasingly uncompromising.
Privately, one conservative lawmaker, who in February voted
in favour of an extension of Greece's bailout, said he now saw
little choice but for Greece to adopt a parallel currency.
Additional aid would not address the Greek economy's need
for reform, added the lawmaker, who spoke to Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
Klaus-Peter Willsch, a dissident lawmaker from Merkel's
conservative party who repeatedly voted against bailing out
Athens, told Deutschlandfunk radio on Wednesday that in his view
it would be no big deal if Greece were to leave the euro zone.
"This wouldn't be the end of Europe," Willsch said.
(Additional reporting by Paul Carrel and Gernot Heller; Editing
by Peter Graff and Philippa Fletcher)