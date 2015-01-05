BERLIN Jan 5 The euro zone has new mechanisms in place that limit the threat of contagion, a spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said on Monday, in response to a question about whether the bloc could cope with a hypothetical Greek exit.

"The world has obviously moved on since 2012 and in the meantime we've created effective measures that are in place for precisely that reason: to stabilise the euro zone," the spokeswoman said.

"These measures are in place and are there to help put a damper on certain forms of contagion," she added. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Noah Barkin)