BERLIN Jan 5 The euro zone has new mechanisms
in place that limit the threat of contagion, a spokeswoman for
the German finance ministry said on Monday, in response to a
question about whether the bloc could cope with a hypothetical
Greek exit.
"The world has obviously moved on since 2012 and in the
meantime we've created effective measures that are in place for
precisely that reason: to stabilise the euro zone," the
spokeswoman said.
"These measures are in place and are there to help put a
damper on certain forms of contagion," she added.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; writing by Erik Kirschbaum;
Editing by Noah Barkin)