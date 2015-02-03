BERLIN Feb 3 Greece's proposal to swap its
foreign debt for growth-linked bonds is a disguised form of debt
forgiveness, the leader of Germany's Eurosceptic Alternative for
Germany (AfD) party told Reuters on Tuesday.
"They're using lots of words to try and conceal the truth
but this debt restructuring, like any other kind of debt
conversion or extension of maturities, reduces the debt's cash
value so it's a form of debt forgiveness," said Bernd Lucke.
"What the finance minister there is suggesting is nothing
more than a haircut in disguise," the economics professor said,
using the term for a reduction in the amount of debt repaid to
creditors.
"They're trying to gloss over it so they don't have to use
the word 'haircut' but from an economic perspective it amounts
to the same thing," he said in a telephone interview.
Greece will not be able to pay back its debts even if it is
allowed to convert the debt because the economy has limited
growth prospects as long as it remains in the euro zone, Lucke
said.
"Greece's economic performance isn't going to recover and
that's largely because it has the euro. Its private economy
can't become competitive as long as it has to work with a
currency which is overvalued," he said.
Lucke said Europe should nonetheless agree to a haircut
because "the money is already lost anyway". But debt forgiveness
should be tied to a requirement for Greece to leave the euro
zone because that was the only way the crisis-stricken country's
economy stood any chance of reviving, he said.
Greece's new left-wing Syriza government has said it wants
to end the country's bailout deal and will not cooperate with
inspectors from the 'troika' of the International Monetary Fund,
the European Central Bank and the European Commission.
Lucke said this was simply a declaration that Greece did not
want to fulfil the conditions set by the 'troika'.
"They're basically asking if they can slam the brakes on
their reform efforts without facing financial sanctions," he
said.
The AfD is Germany's fastest growing party and has soared to
7 percent in national opinion polls since being set up in 2013
to tap hostility over international bailouts. Getting Greece out
of the euro zone is one of its central policy platforms.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown and
Giles Elgood)