(Adds Fabius comments)
VIENNA, July 13 Germany's and France's foreign
ministers said that a last-minute Greek deal reached on Monday
morning was based on Franco-German cooperation.
Euro zone leaders made Greece surrender much of its
sovereignty to outside supervision in return for agreeing to
talks on an 86 billion euros ($95 billion) bailout to keep the
near-bankrupt country in the single currency.
"The status we have now after this night of long and
difficult negotiations would not have been reached without
Franco-German cooperation," Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier
said on the sidelines of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna.
"There are still difficult steps which are ahead of us to
get to a solution for a rescue package. It's mainly up to Greece
to show that they are ready and capable to rebuild trust with
their own decisions," Steinmeier said of the Greek deal.
"This accord is good news because it allows Greece to stay
in the euro zone and enables the euro to remain solid," France's
Laurent Fabius said.
"I wanted to underline the degree to which Franco-German
relations were crucial to reach a compromise and bring together
all the Europeans," Fabius added.
($1 = 0.9034 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and John Irish)