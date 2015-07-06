(Adds further quotes)

PARIS, July 6 Leaders of France and Germany told Greece's government the door for negotiations with creditors remained open but urged it to make credible proposals at a euro zone summit to reach a cash-for-reform deal and so avoid a euro zone exit.

"The door is open for discussion," President Francois Hollande told reporters, standing next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after talks at the Elysee Palace.

He said the two of them had taken note of the message sent earlier by Greek political parties expressing their desire for Greece to remain in the euro zone.

"It's now up to the government of Alexis Tsipras to offer serious, credible proposals so that this will can be turned into a programme which gives a long-term perspective, because Greece needs a long-term perspective in the euro zone with stable rules, as the euro zone itself does."

But he added: "I stress that there is not much time."

Merkel said the conditions for a discussion on a programme involving the European Union's bailout fund were not yet in place and urged Greece to put proposals on the table this week.

"We say very clearly that the door for talks remains open and the meeting of euro zone leaders tomorrow should be understood in this sense. But at the same time we say that the requirements for starting negotiations about a concrete ESM programme are not present at the moment," she said.

The two leaders were due to pursue discussions over dinner. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Matthias Blamont in Paris and Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Mark John and Leigh Thomas)