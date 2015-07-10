BERLIN, July 10 Greece's latest reform proposals
are no basis for further negotiations on a third bailout
programme, a senior German conservative lawmaker told Reuters on
Friday, adding that Greece would do better to aim for a new
start with its own currency.
The comments from Hans-Peter Friedrich show the fierce
resistance among many German conservatives who have previously
backed aid for Greece to granting Athens further support.
"That's all no basis for further negotiations," said
Friedrich, deputy parliamentary floor leader for Chancellor
Angela Merkel's conservatives and a member of her Bavarian
allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU).
"I think Greece needs a fresh start - with its own currency
and with the good-hearted help of all its European partners,"
Friedrich said, adding that leaders of European Union member
states should seriously consider this alternative solution at
their summit on Sunday.
Friedrich also criticized French President Francois
Hollande, who has hailed Greece's latest reform proposals as
serious and credible.
"It looks as if the French socialists want to weaken the
fiscal rules now because they realize that they're also not
capable of implementing necessary reforms," he said.
"We should not allow the Greek chaos to be used to weaken
the fiscal rules in Europe further."
Friedrich said until now he had always voted in favour of
Greek bailouts in the Bundestag lower house of parliament
because he had seen a slim chance that the country could get on
the right path.
"Based on everything I have seen so far, I don't see a basis
for another bailout," he said, hinting he might vote 'No' if the
government should ask the lawmakers for a mandate to negotiate
with Athens on a third bailout programme.
