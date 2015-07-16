BERLIN, July 16 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told the German parliament's budget committee that the
first part of bridge financing for Greece, some 7 billion euros,
would be available from July, conservative budget expert
Eckhardt Rehberg said on Thursday.
The funds would be available via the European Financial
Stability Mechanism (EFSM) -- an EU-wide fund backed by the EU
budget so disimbursements from it need the approval of all of
the EU's member governments.
Schaeuble told the committee that non-euro zone European
Union members would be free from liability risks arising from
use of the EFSM.
