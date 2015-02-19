BERLIN Feb 19 Germany's Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Thursday Greece's proposal to extend a loan
agreement was insufficient, adding the key question is what
reforms Athens' new government was willing to undertake.
"The letter can only be the start of talks," Gabriel, head
of the Social Democrats who share power in conservative
Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition, said in a statement at the
economy ministry.
Earlier, German Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Jaeger
said the proposal was "not a proposal that leads to a
substantial solution."
