BERLIN, July 5 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel told the Tagesspiegel daily that it was hard to imagine
talks on a new bailout programme with Greece after the country
clearly rejected bailout terms in a referendum.
"With the rejection of the rules of the euro zone ...
negotiations about a programme worth billions are barely
conceivable," said Gabriel, leader of the Social Democrats (SPD)
who share power with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
"Tsipras and his government are leading the Greek people on
a path of bitter abandonment and hopelessness," he said, adding
Tsipras had "torn down the last bridges on which Greece and
Europe could have moved towards a compromise".
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Noah Barkin)