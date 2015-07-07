Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
BERLIN, July 7 Europe could talk about reducing Greece's debt burden if the Greek government shows it is implementing economic reforms, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told Stern magazine.
Gabriel, who is also economy minister, said late last month a debt haircut for Greece would not accomplish anything if Athens simply piled on more debts immediately afterwards. However, he appeared to take a softer line in the Stern interview.
One could "only talk about the possibility of reducing the debts if the Greek government shows it is implementing reforms," Gabriel said.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)
