BERLIN, July 17 Any debate about Greece leaving
the euro zone should "belong to the past", German Vice
Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said, adding that his Social Democrats
would vote on Friday in favour of opening talks on a third
bailout plan for Athens.
"We are partners in implementing the results of the
negotiations and not opponents. For us in Germany this means,
that every debate about a Grexit must now belong to the past,"
said Gabriel, leader of the Social Democrats, junior partner in
the ruling coalition.
"For the Social Democrat party, I can say we'll vote 'yes'
to starting negotiations on this third aid," he said. "(Greece)
is not only in a deep crisis, but needs to dramatically change
in order to only just get out of this crisis."
