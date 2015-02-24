BERLIN Feb 24 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Tuesday he was "cautiously optimistic" that
progress was being made on talks with Greece about extending its
bailout, after Athens submitted reform plans to its European
partners.
"I am cautiously optimistic that we are ... moving
step-by-step towards a resolution of the conflict," said
Gabriel, who as leader of the Social Democrats is also Vice
Chancellor in conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition.
"We want to continue aid for Greece but the condition for
that is the continuation of the reform programme," he said at a
conference in Berlin.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Stephen Brown)