BERLIN, June 19 The German government regrets
that euro zone finance ministers did not reach an agreement on
an aid-for-reforms deal with Greece, but Berlin is still hoping
for a breakthrough, a government spokesman said on Friday.
"We regret that there was no progress at the Eurogroup
meeting yesterday because there still is no agreement between
the Greek government and the three institutions," government
spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
"It's not too late for this and of course we hope that such
an agreement is possible," he added.
Seibert repeated that Berlin wanted to do everything for
Greece to remain in the euro zone, but this also required Athens
to play its part and present proposals.
A German finance ministry spokeswoman said that another
Eurogroup meeting before the EU summit on Monday was currently
being considered, but that details were still unclear.
She also added that imposing capital controls on banks was a
decision for an individual country to make and therefore could
not be subject of an EU summit.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Paul Carrel,)