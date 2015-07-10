BERLIN, July 10 A German government spokesman on
Friday declined to comment on the content of Greece's latest
reform proposals, and a finance ministry spokesman said Berlin
would not accept any form of debt reduction for Greece that
would lower its real value.
"If the intention was to reduce the present value of debt
significantly and we therefore had a real loss, then this would
also amount to a haircut", Finance Ministry Spokesman Martin
Jaeger told a news conference, adding that such a move was not
legally possible in the currency union.
Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said there was no doubt
that a euro zone summit would take place on Sunday.
He added that Berlin would only ask the Bundestag lower
house of parliament for a negotiation mandate if Athens showed
it was ready to take "serious reforms".
