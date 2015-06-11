BERLIN, June 11 The German government is against
a third aid programme for Greece under any circumstances, even
if there was an agreement between Athens and its international
lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal, the German mass daily Bild
reported on Thursday.
Instead, the current second aid programme could be extended
and be broadened with funds from other programmes such as the
10.9 billion euros ($12.32 billion) that were originally
designed to rescue Greek banks, but were not needed, the report
said.
However, this could only happen if Athens was willing to
implement substantial reforms, it added.
"We don't want to make our people bleed just because the
ones in charge in Greece are not doing their job," the mass
daily quoted a member of the government as saying.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is facing growing opposition
among her ruling conservatives to granting Greece any further
bailout funds.
Athens' unwillingness to accept further economic reforms is
turning a growing minority of Merkel's own conservatives against
the prospect of unlocking a final tranche of Greece's second
bailout or agreeing to a third aid programme.
Greece's EU/IMF lenders have asked Athens to commit to sell
off state assets, enforce pension cuts and press on with labour
reforms, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters last
week, demands that would cross the Greek government's "red
lines".
If Greece were to accept the plan, lenders would aim to
unlock 10.9 billion euros in unused bank bailout funds that were
returned to the European Financial Stability Fund. This would
enable Greece to cover its financial needs through July and
August, the sources have said.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)