BERLIN, March 9 A leading lawmaker from
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc has described a
Greek exit from the euro zone as a "great opportunity" for the
country to bolster its economy, in the latest sign that German
sentiment towards a so-called "Grexit" is shifting.
Peter Ramsauer, a former transport minister under Merkel and
chairman of the economic affairs committee in the German
parliament, wrote in top-selling German daily Bild on Monday
that more muddling through with Greece made little sense.
Although no longer a member of the government, Ramsauer is
arguably the most prominent politician in Merkel's camp to come
out in favour of Greece leaving the euro zone.
"By leaving the euro zone, as Finance Minister (Wolfgang)
Schaeuble has suggested, the country could make itself
competitive again from a currency perspective with a new
drachma," Ramsauer, a member of the Bavarian Christian Social
Union (CSU), wrote in Bild.
"This would provide Greece with a great opportunity to renew
itself economically and administratively, making itself fit
again to return to the euro zone from a position of strength."
Both Merkel and Schaeuble have said publicly that they do
not want Greece to leave the single currency bloc.
But top officials in Berlin have grown increasingly
sceptical about the new Greek government's readiness to deliver
on the reform pledges Germany believes are necessary to provide
Athens with further financial support.
In a vote in parliament late last month, 29 lawmakers from
Merkel's camp rebelled and voted against an extension of
Greece's euro zone bailout - the largest number of conservatives
to oppose such aid since the bloc's crisis first erupted five
years ago.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)