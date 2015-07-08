BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Q1 loss narrows to 145,537 dinars
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 145,537 dinars versus loss of 5.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, July 8 The German government does not see any reason to grant Greece either a classic debt haircut or any other measures that would slash the value of money on loan to the crisis-ridden country, a spokesman for the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
"At the moment and in principle we see, as the chancellor said expressly in her press conference in Brussels, no occasion at all to discuss this issue - there is no leverage or basis for that," Martin Jaeger said at a news conference.
"That refers to a haircut in the classic sense but I explicitly add we also take that to mean measures that aim to bring about a reduction in the cash value of debt - those are things that you hear in discussions under profiling, restructuring and similar things." (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)
DUBAI, May 11 United Arab Emirates e-commerce and online marketplace website JadoPado has been acquired by a technology fund led by Dubai billionaire and Emaar Properties chairman Mohamed Alabbar, his spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.