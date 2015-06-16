BERLIN, June 16 A senior member of parliament in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) said on Tuesday that a Greek exit from the euro zone would lead to "turbulence" in Greece.

Gerda Hasselfeldt, the CSU's parliamentary floor leader and an ally of Merkel, told reporters in Berlin that it is up to Athens itself whether there is a 'Grexit' or not.

"Greece must make that decision," Hasselfeldt said when asked about a 'Grexit'. She added if the talks fail because Greece fails to provide reform plans, "then there will definitely be turbulence there."

She made it clear that Athens has to act and added the German parliament would make a decision when there is something to decide.

"The consequences are not only economic but also political," she said. "The question of the credibility of European countries has to be taken into account -- as well as in the Eurogroup the question of solidarity and solidity." (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Caroline Copley)