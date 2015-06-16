BERLIN, June 16 A senior member of parliament in
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative sister party, the
Christian Social Union (CSU) said on Tuesday that a Greek exit
from the euro zone would lead to "turbulence" in Greece.
Gerda Hasselfeldt, the CSU's parliamentary floor leader and
an ally of Merkel, told reporters in Berlin that it is up to
Athens itself whether there is a 'Grexit' or not.
"Greece must make that decision," Hasselfeldt said when
asked about a 'Grexit'. She added if the talks fail because
Greece fails to provide reform plans, "then there will
definitely be turbulence there."
She made it clear that Athens has to act and added the
German parliament would make a decision when there is something
to decide.
"The consequences are not only economic but also political,"
she said. "The question of the credibility of European countries
has to be taken into account -- as well as in the Eurogroup the
question of solidarity and solidity."
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum;
editing by Caroline Copley)