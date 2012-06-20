BERLIN, June 20 The German government sees broad agreement across Europe that Greece should stick to the agreed terms of its bailout deal and any discussion of those terms will depend on the results of the next "troika" inspection, a finance ministry spokeswoman said.

"There is broad consensus that we should stick to the terms of the rescue scheme that was agreed," German finance ministry spokeswoman Marianne Kothe told a regular news conference.

Asked about talk of relaxing the time-frame for Greece's ongoing savings targets, Kothe said the German government would base its views not on speculation but on "the facts that will come out of the next troika report".

