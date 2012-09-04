BERLIN, Sept 4 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told his Greek counterpart Yannis Stournaras at meeting on Tuesday that Athens must fully implement promised reforms in order to receive further aid from its international lenders.

"Most important is that Greece fully implement its obligations. Finance minister Schaeuble pointed this out to his colleague once again," the German finance ministry said in a statement after the two met in Berlin.

The ministry reiterated that a report from the "troika" of European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund on Greece's reform progress was due in October. The decision on whether further aid be paid to Athens will be made on the basis of the report.