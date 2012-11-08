HAMBURG Nov 8 Next week may still be too early to make a decision on granting further aid to Greece, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

"We are not out of the woods with Greece yet," Schaeuble told an ecoomics forum in the northern port of Hamburg.

"At the moment I do not see how we can come to a decision on Greece and with Greece at the end of next week, it would be too early," he said.