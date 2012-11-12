BERLIN Nov 12 Greece has made considerable
progress in approving an austerity budget but there are many
financing questions yet to be answered, a German finance
ministry spokeswoman said on Monday.
"Everyone is working under a lot of pressure to resolve
questions which are still open," Marianne Kothe told a regular
news conference, adding that euro zone finance ministers were
unlikely to reach a decision on Monday on further funding.
"I think it's rather unrealistic to expect a final decision
today as in Germany the Bundestag (lower house of parliament)
has to agree to it in advance," she said.
Kothe added that she did not believe the final troika report
was complete yet.
European officials said on Monday the euro zone would not
release a new loan tranche to Greece on Monday despite the
country's tough budget as there was no agreement yet on how to
make its debt sustainable, but Athens was set to get two more
years to cut debt.