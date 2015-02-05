BERLIN Feb 5 The Greek and German finance
ministers could "not even agree to disagree" at their meeting on
Thursday about the new government in Athens' plans to
renegotiate Greece's debt and halt austerity measures prescribed
by Berlin, the Greek minister said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said after talks
with Greece's Yanis Varoufakis in Berlin that they had different
views but had agreed to disagree - but Varoufakis directly
contracted him in their joint news conference.
"We didn't even agree to disagree," said Varoufakis, adding
that they did not discuss Greece's debt repayment schedule or
the possibility of debt "haircut" but did discuss Athens'
proposal for a "bridging programme" to last until May.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown, Michelle Martin and Caroline
Copley)